Gladys E. Scheirer
Gladys E. Scheirer, 87, of Allentown, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. Born in Laury's Station, she was the daughter of the late Henry D. and Helen Peace (Leh) Scheirer. For 22 years, she worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in the Lehigh Valley.

Survivors: sister Miriam Stortz; nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by a sister Eleanor P. Johnson.

Private graveside services will be at Fairview Cemetery, Northampton.

Contributions can be made to the Good Shepherd Home, c/o Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, PA 18102 www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
