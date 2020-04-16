Gladys (Yocum) Nuss, 88 of Hellertown passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home (non-Covid 19 related) Nazareth. She was the wife of the late LaVergne Nuss. Gladys was born in Bethlehem on November 19, 1931, daughter of the late Raymond and Esther (Stauffer) Yocum. She loved her youth growing up on a farm in Vera Cruz. She made many beautiful quilts and was employed at several sewing factories, lastly Sure Fit in Bethlehem. She was a member of Mountainview Moravian Church, Hellertown. Survivors: daughters Rebecca Hahn of Allentown, Darlene Nuss of Georgia, sons Mark Nuss and Andrew Nuss (Jenn) of Hellertown. Grandchildren Rachel, Sara, Andrew and Amanda. Sisters Elaine Mumbauer, Delores Christman and Audrey Ohl. She was predeceased by brothers Raymond and Walter. Services: Private services were held at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown. Interment was at Highland Park Cemetery in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dewey Fire Company, Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.