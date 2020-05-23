Gladys I. Klein, 96, a resident of Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem Township, formerly of Moore Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Old Orchard Health Care Center in Bethlehem Township. She was the wife of the late Rudolph S. Klein, with whom she shared 45 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1989. Born in Wind Gap, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Emma (Krock) Weidman. She was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School, class of 1941. For more than 40 years, Gladys and her husband owned and operated the former Klein's Grove in Moore Township, which is now Whitetail Golf Club. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a very active and faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Bath, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and choir. Gardening was one of her favorite pastimes, which she greatly enjoyed. Survivors: Gladys will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children, Brenda Klein of Saylorsburg, Christine Hartzell and her companion, Mike Hopper, of Bethlehem, Rudolph Klein and his wife, Karen, and Mark Klein, both of Moore Township; grandchildren, Alan Hartzell and his wife, Jodi, of Moore Township, and Emily Murphy and her husband, Scott, of Effort; great-grandchildren, Karissa and Alana Hartzell, and Elizabeth and Lydia Murphy; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Rudolph, she was predeceased by two brothers, Emerson and Raymond "Jack" Weidman, and a sister, Virginia Silfies. Services: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2020.