A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Gladys I. Klein, who passed away on May 20, 2020, will be celebrated on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 210 E. Northampton Street, Bath, PA 18014. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 50 people will be permitted to attend with observing of social distancing and facial masks required. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown - Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.