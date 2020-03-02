|
Gladys Irene Verholy, 87, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Cedarbrook. She and her husband, James J. Verholy, shared 54 years of marriage.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Myrtle (Miller) Knauss. Gladys was a graduate of William Allen High School. She worked as a secretary for the former Commercial Credit, and later at Leh's Department Store as a cashier. Gladys was a member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Allentown, and she was an avid bowler on the Mountainville Memorial league.
Survivors: her loving husband, James; daughters, Karen L. Seabourne and her husband Rick of Mertztown and Kim E. Heffelfinger of Blandon; 3 grandchildren, Casey Heffelfinger and Jennifer and Melissa Seabourne. Gladys was preceded in death by a brother Alvin Knauss, twin sister Irene Zebrowski, and sisters Elaine Holenda and June Weber.
Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Cremation will follow.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 2, 2020