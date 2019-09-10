|
|
Gladys L. Werner, 96 of Northampton, PA died on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at her residence. Born November 8, 1922 in Bethlehem Twsp., PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Werkheiser and the late Bertha (Fisher) Werkheiser. She was the wife of the late Stanley G. Werner who passed away in 1979. Gladys was an assembly line worker for the former Dixie Cup, Easton, PA for 17 years until retiring, she also assisted her husband and son in running the family farm in Lehigh Twp. since 1955. She was a member of the Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, PA. She enjoyed painting, gardening, playing the organ and guitar and spending time with her family.
She is survived by sons, Edward B. Werner and wife Scarlett, Richard L. Werner and wife Susan, daughter, Mrs. Patricia D. Praetorius all of Northampton, PA, brother, Elmer Werkheiser of Bethlehem, PA; 6 grand- children; 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by a sister Mae Werkheiser.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. Contributions: May be made to Bethany Wesleyan church memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019