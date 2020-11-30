Gladys M. Bensing, 98, of Nazareth, formerly of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Alexandria Manor in Nazareth. She was the wife of the late William W. Bensing, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1994. Born in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late William Sr. and Edith (Frantz) Wambold. For many years, Gladys worked as a seamstress at the former Hochberg Manufacturing in Moore Township, and then later at Binney & Smith, now Crayola. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends; playing cards, bingo, watching NASCAR on TV, as well as taking trips to Potter County. Gladys was a member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, where she enjoyed basket socials, church festivals, and playing pinochle.



Survivors: She will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Joanne M. Hugo and husband, Ronald, and Lora Wyman; daughter-in-law, Sandra Bensing; five grandchildren, Cynthia Snyder, Donald W. Lahr, Jr., William H. "Herbie" Bensing, Jr., and wife, Michelle, Bruce Bensing, and Andrea Simon; nine great-grandchildren, Crista and Corryn Snyder, Donald W. III, Hannah and Akalia Lahr, Cori-Anne, Travis, Tacoma and Rebecca L. Bensing; and great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Grant Wambold and wife, Joanne, George Wambold, and Robert Wambold and wife, Betty; two sisters, Betty Muffley and Arlene Smith; many nieces, nephews, and their families. In addition to her husband, William, she was predeceased by her son, William H. "Billy" Bensing, Sr.; a great-grandson, William E. "Billy" Bensing; three brothers, Stanley, William Jr., and Earl Wambold; and three sisters, Geraldine V. Snyder, Loraine D. Rissmiller and Shirley Heckman.



Services: A public graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 03, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.



