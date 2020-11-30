1/1
Gladys M. Bensing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys M. Bensing, 98, of Nazareth, formerly of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Alexandria Manor in Nazareth. She was the wife of the late William W. Bensing, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1994. Born in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late William Sr. and Edith (Frantz) Wambold. For many years, Gladys worked as a seamstress at the former Hochberg Manufacturing in Moore Township, and then later at Binney & Smith, now Crayola. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends; playing cards, bingo, watching NASCAR on TV, as well as taking trips to Potter County. Gladys was a member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, where she enjoyed basket socials, church festivals, and playing pinochle.

Survivors: She will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Joanne M. Hugo and husband, Ronald, and Lora Wyman; daughter-in-law, Sandra Bensing; five grandchildren, Cynthia Snyder, Donald W. Lahr, Jr., William H. "Herbie" Bensing, Jr., and wife, Michelle, Bruce Bensing, and Andrea Simon; nine great-grandchildren, Crista and Corryn Snyder, Donald W. III, Hannah and Akalia Lahr, Cori-Anne, Travis, Tacoma and Rebecca L. Bensing; and great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Grant Wambold and wife, Joanne, George Wambold, and Robert Wambold and wife, Betty; two sisters, Betty Muffley and Arlene Smith; many nieces, nephews, and their families. In addition to her husband, William, she was predeceased by her son, William H. "Billy" Bensing, Sr.; a great-grandson, William E. "Billy" Bensing; three brothers, Stanley, William Jr., and Earl Wambold; and three sisters, Geraldine V. Snyder, Loraine D. Rissmiller and Shirley Heckman.

Services: A public graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 03, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 29, 2020
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gladys was such a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed
Joan (Faustner) Cottone
Family
November 29, 2020
BENSING FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
SALEM U.C.C.
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved