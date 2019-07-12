Gladys M. Borger, 88, of Northampton, formerly of Moore Township, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospice House on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frederick B. Borger, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2006. She was a daughter of the late Harry F. and Mabel (Biery) Miltenberger. Gladys was a faithful and active member of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Sharon Tulio wife of Joseph, of Whitehall, and Eileen Bocich wife of Michael, of Nazareth; daughter-in-law, Rose Borger, of Whitehall; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Emma Weber and Shirley Guttman. In addition to her late husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Sandra Borger, a son, Thomas Borger, a granddaughter, Lauren Bocich, one brother, and three sisters. Services: A Memorial Service in celebration of Gladys's life will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. in Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Drive, (Emanuelsville) Bath, PA 18014. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Gladys to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015, and/or Emmanuel's Lutheran Church. Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019