Gladys M. Kern, 89, of Allentown, formerly of Palmerton, passed away Tuesday, January 14, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Edgar A. Kern Jr.
She worked as a seamstress in various area garment mills for 32 years.
Born in Palmerton, Gladys was a daughter of the late Norman and Elma Getz.
Survivors: Daughter Diane Starr and husband Harry Berger; son John and wife Nora; five grandchildren; brother Marlin; brother-in-law Donald Kern and wife Shirley; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Linda Phillips.
Services: 9 a.m. Friday, January 17 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. No calling hours.
Contributions: Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St, Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 16, 2020