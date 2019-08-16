|
Gladys M. Miller, 96, of Luther Crest Retirement Community, South Whitehall Twp., passed away August 14, 2019. She was the wife of Clifford F. Miller; they were married for 71 years in August. Gladys was a school teacher Muhlenberg Elementary School, Allentown from 1959 until retiring in 1980. Prior to that, she was a teacher for the Reading School District and the Hamburg School District. Born in Grier City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Josiah A. and Hattie E. (Rang) Shafer. She was a 1940 graduate of Mahanoy Twp. High School and a 1944 graduate of Kutztown State Teachers College. She served on the Kutztown University Alumni Board for 4 years and was a former board member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was a 50 year member and former board member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Hamburg, PA. She was a former board member of the Allentown Women's Club. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. She was a member of the former St. Stephens Lutheran Church, Allentown. At the church, she was a member of the choir, assisted with the Bible School and the after school program. She was a life member of LC/PASR organization, a life member of the Allentown Art Museum and a life member of the Muhlenberg Women's Auxiliary. She loved traveling and has seen most of the world, many friends and enjoyed her bridge groups.
Survivors: Husband, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins
A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 10 A.M. in the Luther Crest Retirement Community Crest Hall, 800 Hausman Road Allentown. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. See additional information at www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in her memory to Christ Lutheran Church 1245 W. Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019