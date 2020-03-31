|
Gladys V. Hoffmeister-Day, 93, formerly of Kesslersville - Plainfield Twsp., PA., passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, PA. Born November 26, 1926 in Nazareth, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Eva (Haas) Engler. She was married to the late Louis Hoffmeister Sr, who passed away in 1965, and the late James H. Day who passed away in 2011.
Gladys graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 with highest honors in her class. After graduation, she worked for many years as a Registered Nurse, including 5 years at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem PA and 3 years helping Dr. Robert Snyder establish his new family practice in Nazareth, PA. Upon graduation from East Stroudsburg University she was employed for 12 years working as a school nurse for the Nazareth Area School District in the Junior and Senior High Schools. She later worked for the Easton Visiting Nurses Association and Gracedale as a part-time Head Nurse and Administrator.
She is survived by son; Louis Hoffmeister, Jr. of Jamison, PA, David Hoffmeister and companion Lynn Davey of Easton PA, Russell Day and wife Linda of Pittston, PA and daughter, Rebecca E. Day of Emmaus, PA. Other survivors include brother, Francis Engler of Ackermanville, PA, sister, Edith Mackes of Nazareth, PA. Grandchildren include Laura Hoffmeister-Fegraus of Moraga, CA and Thomas Day of Pittston, PA.
Due to the current Pandemic and recommended distancing practicing, her celebration of life and memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Private Graveside Services will also be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth, PA. Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center St. Nazareth.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020