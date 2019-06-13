|
Gladys Yass, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away June 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital – Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Herbert Yass. Born in the Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Rose (Vogel) Miller.Survivors: Daughters Cheryl Walker, Ellen Yass, Rhonda Flagg, and their Husbands; 7 Grandchildren; 2 Great-Grandchildren; Sister, Beverly Cohen.Services: Graveside, 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown. Please go to www.BKRFH.com for full obituary.
Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019