Glen R. Dilcher, 74, of Emmaus, died July 3, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Carol A. (Wallitsch) Dilcher. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Homer and Dorothy (Hager) Dilcher. He was a graduate of the Allentown Police Academy. Glen served as a police officer for the Borough of Emmaus from 1970 until retiring in 1998. After retirement, he was a CSO at the Reading and Allentown Federal Courthouses for 14 years. He was a member, past president, and chaplain of Le-Hampton Lodge #35 FOP and was a former member and past president of the Emmaus Lions Club. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; daughters, Tracey L. wife of Daniel Hersh of Boyertown and Michele D. wife of Greg Ebert of Alburtis; Grandchildren, Justin, Nicholas, and Alex Hersh and Trey and Aubrey Ebert. He was predeceased by a brother, Wayne D. Dilcher. Funeral Services will be held on Sat., July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main Street, Emmaus. Viewing 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Zion Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Glen's name to a . Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019