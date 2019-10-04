Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
407 Belvidere Street
Nazareth, PA 18064-2323
610-759-2650
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's UCC
183 S. Broad St.,
Nazareth, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's UCC
183 S. Broad St.,
Nazareth, PA
View Map
1922 - 2019
Glendora Greenzweig Obituary
Glendora Greenzweig, 97, of Nazareth, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Austin Greenzweig who died in 1993.

Born July 15, 1922 in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late Fred Sr. and Blanche Heine Koch.

Glendora was a 1940 graduate of Nazareth High School. Earlier in life she worked as a beautician in Saylorsburg, but her true passion was found in spending time with her family and friends. Glendora made a loving home for her husband and son. She was very involved in her son's activities, including serving as leader for his Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops. "She was simply the best Mom in the world." She was a member of the Vigilance Hose Co. Ladies Auxiliary in Nazareth, and an officer with the LORA Club. In her spare time, Glendora enjoyed playing bingo and was a member of the Lower Nazareth Card Players, where she played pinochle for over 25 years.

She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Nazareth.

Glendora is survived by her only child, Dennis Greenzweig and his wife Ann Maria of Bethlehem; one granddaughter, Amy Struphar and her husband Matthew of GA; and one great grandson, Colton. Glendora was predeceased by sisters, Betty Gheller and Dorothy Ordway; and brother, Fred Koch Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, October 8 from 9:30 am – 11 am in St. John's UCC, 183 S. Broad St., Nazareth. Funeral services will begin at 11 am in the church with Rev. Jeffery Brinks presiding. Glendora will be laid to rest in Hope Cemetery, Hecktown. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials in Glendora's name to Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036; or to St. John's UCC Youth Group in care of the church.

Online condolences may be made at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2019
