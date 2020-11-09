1/1
Glenn Alan Pollock
1956 - 2020
Glenn Alan Pollock of Fort Myers passed away suddenly while at work Tuesday March 24, 2020. He was 63 years old.

Glenn was born in Staunton Va, on December 26,1956 . Glenn then resided in Wescosville PA and was a graduate of Emmaus High School. After graduating high school he enjoyed traveling to many cities for Grateful Dead concerts which he loved.

Glenn was employed by Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club of Ft. Myers for over 24 years as the Golf Course Assistant Superintendent.

He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth R. and Geraldine M. Pollock and brother Wayne.

He is survived by his fiancé , Jennifer Wall of Ft. Myers , brother Richard E. and companion Kathy Stamper of Ft. Myers, and sister Carol A. wife of Michael L. Bednar of Slatington PA.

Glenn will be sorely missed by family, friends, cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.

A Funeral Service for Glenn is being planned for November 14,2020 at 1:00pm at Ft Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

For those unable to attend please join us via Live Stream: Please click the following link to join:

https://viewneral.zoom.us/j/91703900356?pwd=c1JDN3dSRjBrcVlBTENGaGxaZDA5Zz09

Password: 983416

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
