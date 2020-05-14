Glenn B. Gackenbach
Glenn B. Gackenbach, 80, of Northampton, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in his home.

Glenn was the loving husband of the late Jacqueline B. (Knauss) Gackenbach, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage. Born in Catasauqua, Glenn was the son of the late Stanley & Gladys Gackenbach and brother of the late Keith Gackenbach. He was a graduate of Catasauqua High School; served his country as a reservist in the U.S. Army; and was employed as a sales manager at Class Janitor Supply Co. and later as a night care worker at Kidspeace, where he retired after 20 years of service.

Glenn was an avid fisherman, hunter & bowler (known for his lucky red bowling socks) and all around life-of-the-party. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Catasauqua and St. Peters UCC in Seemsville. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date.

Glenn is survived by his daughters, Susan Bennett, Lori Palencar and Jill Gackenbach; brother, Gary Gackenbach; grandchildren, Kaitlyne Scheirer & Jenna Palencar; and, great-grandchildren, Heidi, Benjamin & Lydia Scheirer.

Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions towards final expenses may be made to the Brubaker Funeral Home, 234 Walnut St., Catasauqua, PA 18032. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
