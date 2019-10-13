Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
908 Hanover Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Haring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn B. Haring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn B. Haring Obituary
Glenn B. Haring, 97, of Allentown, peacefully passed away on Friday October 11, 2019 in his home. Glenn was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Teresa A. (Mulherin) Haring. Born in Perkasie, PA., Glenn was the son of the late Monroe and Elsie (Bortz) Haring. He was a 1940 graduate of Sellersville-Perkasie (Sell-Perk) High School. He was a Staff Sergeant with the 1504th Army Air Force during WWII from January 1943 until February 1946. Glenn was the supervisor of the cutting room at Tuttleman in Quakertown and he was a shirt cutter at Bar-Sew in Lehighton. He retired in September, 1999. He was an avid fisherman his entire life. Glenn was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians. Survivors- Glenn will be lovingly remembered by his daughter; Teresa and his sons; Martin and Dennis and his wife, Lisa. Grandchildren; Anthony and Melisa. Glenn was close to his niece, Mary Teresa Moser. He was predeceased by his brother, Roy Haring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 10:00AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Calling hours will be 8:45-9:45AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now