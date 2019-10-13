|
|
Glenn B. Haring, 97, of Allentown, peacefully passed away on Friday October 11, 2019 in his home. Glenn was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Teresa A. (Mulherin) Haring. Born in Perkasie, PA., Glenn was the son of the late Monroe and Elsie (Bortz) Haring. He was a 1940 graduate of Sellersville-Perkasie (Sell-Perk) High School. He was a Staff Sergeant with the 1504th Army Air Force during WWII from January 1943 until February 1946. Glenn was the supervisor of the cutting room at Tuttleman in Quakertown and he was a shirt cutter at Bar-Sew in Lehighton. He retired in September, 1999. He was an avid fisherman his entire life. Glenn was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians. Survivors- Glenn will be lovingly remembered by his daughter; Teresa and his sons; Martin and Dennis and his wife, Lisa. Grandchildren; Anthony and Melisa. Glenn was close to his niece, Mary Teresa Moser. He was predeceased by his brother, Roy Haring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 10:00AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Calling hours will be 8:45-9:45AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2019