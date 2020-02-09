|
Glenn C. Burns, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy C. (Shimshy) Burns. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage in November. Glenn was born on November 24, 1943 in Bethlehem to the late Charles and Mary (Cacciatore) Burns. Glenn worked as a roofer for Kunsmans Roofing and Charles Wiggens Roofing for many years before becoming a driver for AD Computers until his retirement. Glenn was also a talented bass guitar player being a member of many bands including Music Box, Illusions, Listen, Johnny Cass Band, Midnight Special, Steel Creek and ChasBand. He ran the down markers for Liberty High School football games for over 50 years and was an umpire for slow pitch softball. He won many championships playing fast pitch softball for Carlton Quoit Club, slow pitch softball for Wesley Church and the Bethlehem team in a 55 and over league. He was a life member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Wanderers, Heights AA, Grover Cleveland Democratic Association, and the 540 Club. Glenn was an avid Phillies, Flyers and Eagles fan, as well as supporting local Bethlehem teams, especially Liberty. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Dorothy, he is lovingly missed by his daughter, Wendy Smith; grandchildren, Augustus, Alexander and Arian Smith.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 6:00 P.M until the time of service. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Glenn's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St. #100, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020