Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Glenn D. Traupman

Glenn D. Traupman Obituary
Glenn David Traupman, 57, of Macungie, died on August 25, 2019 at home. His wife of 23 years, Susan Gail (Groman) Traupman died on August 29, 2016. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Frank S. and Diane R. (Surman) Traupman. Glenn was a master printer for R.R. Donnelley & Sons in Quakertown. Glenn was also a devoted brother and uncle as well as a passionate animal lover, especially when it came to his pets: Benny, Uno, and Tux.

Survivors: Brother Gene, and his wife Angie, of Tarpon Springs, FL; mother-in-law, Norma Groman of Allentown; sisters-in-law: Rochelle (Shelly) Traupman, of Cartersville, VA; Barbara (Groman) Davis of Allentown; Sandra (Groman) Gackenbach, and her husband John, of Allentown; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank.

Services: 11 am SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2019, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 – 11 am SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2019 in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2019
