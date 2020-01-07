|
Glenn E. Laudenslager, 70, of Hellertown, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home. He is the husband of Hattie J. (Fenstermaker) Laudenslager. He was born in Allentown on August 16, 1949 to the late Ernest and Jean (Frederick) Laudenslager. Glenn served our country faithfully in the US Navy during Vietnam. He worked as a press operator and trainer at RR Donnelly, Quakertown for 40 years. Glenn is a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship, Coopersburg.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 49 years, last July; sons: Kurt M. (Ashley) of Hellertown, Nathan R. (Nicole) of Brodheadsville, Joshua G. (Ashley) of New Albany, Zachary J. (Katie) of Bethlehem; sisters: Donna (Terrence) Zavecz of Alburtis, Karla (Alan) Nauman of Bethlehem, Luann (Thomas) Sassaman of Riegelsville; 17 grandchildren. Predeceased by son: Troy F.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Calvary Bible Fellowship, 6782 N. Main St., Coopersburg followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the VNA Hospice at St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plz., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 7, 2020