Glenn E. Stahley, 93, formerly of Schnecksville, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Cedarbrook – Allentown. He was the husband of the late Edna L. (Lauchnor) Stahley. Born in Schnecksville, November 29, 1926, Glenn was the son of the late Wilmer F. and Esther R. (Ritter) Stahley. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Glenn owned and operated the former Stahley's Landscape Service and Garden Center in Schnecksville for 25 years before retiring in 1989. He also drove school bus for Carbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit #21, Walnutport from 1989 – 2006. He was a member of the Upper Lehigh Lions Club, Schnecksville where he was a Melvin Jones Award recipient. Glenn was a life member of Community Fire Co. #1, Schnecksville where he tirelessly volunteered as a fire policeman. He was past Commander of the former Vernon G. Kern V.F.W. Post # 8344, Schnecksville.
Survivors: Sons, Ronald E. Stahley (Alice), Keith P. Stahley (Sheila), Randall S. Stahley (Peggy Ward) all of Schnecksville; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; predeceased by a sister, Adele R. Stahley.
Service: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Lehigh Lions Club (Fund of H.O.P.E.) and/or Community Fire Co. #1, both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020