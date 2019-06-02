Glenn Fox, 55, of Apache Junction, Arizona formerly of Trumbauersville died November 11, 2018. Born in Quakertown he was the son of the late David H. & Beverly A. Fox. He was a 1981 graduate of Quakertown Community High School and was a culinary arts student at the Upper Bucks Vocational Technical School.Before Health issues he worked at Teva Pharmaceutical. Prior to that he worked for the former U.S. Gauge and did various jobs in the Trumbauersville Area. He is survived by his sister Deborah Dick and her husband David of Bremerton, Washington. A niece Samantha Narimatsu of Poulsbo, Washington, many aunts and uncles and several cousins.A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 10:00-11:00 A.M. Inurnment will be held at Christ Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Coopersburg Area Society of Model Engineers 5 N. Main St. Coopersburg, PA 18036. Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary