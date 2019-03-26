|
Glenn R. Schmoyer, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 24, 2019. Born in Allentown, Glenn was the son of the late Richard and Anna Marie (Gestl) Schmoyer. Glenn worked as a mechanic for various different automotive companies. He was an avid Cowboy's and Yankee's fan but above all loved watching NASCAR the most. Surviving Glenn are his daughter Tracy, his brother Ronald, and his sister Linda and her companion Art. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, March 29, 2019 in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown. Calling Hours will be on Thursday March 28 from 6:30-8:30pm and again on Friday from 10:00-11:00am in the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019