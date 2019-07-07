Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
Glenn W. Zullick Obituary
Glenn W. Zullick, 56, of Northampton, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem resulting from injuries sustained from an ATV accident. He was born in Allentown a son of Maureen B. McManamy of New Brunswick, NJ and the late Russell H. Zullick, Jr. Glenn was a graduate of Dieruff High School Class of 1982 where he was a member of the Rifle Team. He served as a short order cook for various restaurants in the Lehigh Valley area and was a meat cutter for Redner's Markets. Glenn was a member of the Masonic order, Manoquesy Lodge No. 413, and a member of the Petersville Rod and Gun Club. He was very active with the Lehigh Valley Trap Shooters League. Glenn enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors: Mother; brothers, Russell H. Zullick III, and his wife Deborah of Biglerville, PA, Jeffrey D. Zullick and his wife Heidi of Millington, TN; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey D. Zullick Jr., Desiree Smothers, Teena Manning, and Russell H. Zullick IV.

Services: 7:30 P.M. Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 6:30 – 7:30 P.M. Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: 501 N 17th St #212, Allentown, PA 18104 or the American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike #300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019
