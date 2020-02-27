Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenroy Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenroy K. Conrad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenroy K. Conrad Obituary
Glenroy K. Conrad, 88, of Macungie, died Feb. 25, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Newhard) Shoemaker. Born in Alburtis, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Florence (Bortz) Conrad. He worked at the former Willard Battery and Excide Battery for 31 years, retiring in 1988. Glenroy was a life member of Alburtis Nimrods and Macungie VFW. Glenroy is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Lee C. Conrad and wife Sonia of Round Rock, TX; daughter-in-law, Linda Conrad of Oley; stepson, Larry L. Shoemaker of Macungie; stepdaughter, Kay Webster of Emmaus; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons, Duane A. Conrad and Michael E. Conrad; and stepdaughter, CarolAnn Sweigart. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -