Glenroy K. Conrad, 88, of Macungie, died Feb. 25, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Newhard) Shoemaker. Born in Alburtis, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Florence (Bortz) Conrad. He worked at the former Willard Battery and Excide Battery for 31 years, retiring in 1988. Glenroy was a life member of Alburtis Nimrods and Macungie VFW. Glenroy is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Lee C. Conrad and wife Sonia of Round Rock, TX; daughter-in-law, Linda Conrad of Oley; stepson, Larry L. Shoemaker of Macungie; stepdaughter, Kay Webster of Emmaus; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons, Duane A. Conrad and Michael E. Conrad; and stepdaughter, CarolAnn Sweigart. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020