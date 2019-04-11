Gloria A. Borda, 92, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 07, 2019, at Aventura at Pembrooke, West Chester. Born in Fountain Hill, on January 08, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Charles T. and Esther O. (Reimer) Landis. She was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1945. Gloria was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for most of her life. She worked for some time as a seamstress in the garment industry, before retiring and enjoying many years of grandparenting with her husband, Lewis, who passed away in 2010. Gloria was a member of Dryland United Church of Christ, Nazareth, and spent the last nine years in her home with the loving company of her eldest son, Allen C. Borda. She loved her Lord Jesus, and her prayer, in recent months of illness, was to be with Him and her husband, Lewis, in Heaven. Survivors: She is survived by sons, Allen C. Borda and Craig Borda and his wife, Beth, both of Bath, and David L. Borda and his wife, Karen, of West Chester; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, Lewis, she was predeceased by a son, Donald L. Borda, in 2009, a sister, Geraldine Landis, and a brother, Evan Landis. Services: A Private Graveside Service will be held in St. Peter's Snyder Church Cemetery, Seemsville. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Gloria to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary