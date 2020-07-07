Gloria A. Hellie, 89, formerly of the Phoebe Apartments, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Alfred W. Hellie. Gloria was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Walter F. and Alice (Hensinger) Stettler. She was employed as a salesclerk for the CVS Pharmacy at the Whitehall Mall for 24 years before retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Fogelsville. Gloria was a soprano in the church choir of St. John's Lutheran Church, Coplay where she enjoyed singing at member's weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Phoebe Apartments Senior Citizens Organization, served on the Resident Council and was the Bus Trip Coordinator. Gloria was an avid Phillies fan.
Survivors: Daughter, Cindy J. wife of Thomas M. Graf of Allentown; son Jeffrey T. Reinhard of Catasauqua; stepson, Craig A. Hellie of Catasauqua; brothers, Thomas F. Stettler of Utah, Herschel M. Stettler of Allentown, Walter F. Stettler, Jr. of Ft. Mojave, AZ; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services: A memorial service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 22nd in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: St. John's Lutheran Church 1028 Church Street Fogelsville, 18051 or the American Heart Association
968 Postal Rd #110, Allentown, 18109.