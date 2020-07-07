1/1
Gloria A. Hellie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria A. Hellie, 89, formerly of the Phoebe Apartments, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Alfred W. Hellie. Gloria was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Walter F. and Alice (Hensinger) Stettler. She was employed as a salesclerk for the CVS Pharmacy at the Whitehall Mall for 24 years before retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Fogelsville. Gloria was a soprano in the church choir of St. John's Lutheran Church, Coplay where she enjoyed singing at member's weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Phoebe Apartments Senior Citizens Organization, served on the Resident Council and was the Bus Trip Coordinator. Gloria was an avid Phillies fan.

Survivors: Daughter, Cindy J. wife of Thomas M. Graf of Allentown; son Jeffrey T. Reinhard of Catasauqua; stepson, Craig A. Hellie of Catasauqua; brothers, Thomas F. Stettler of Utah, Herschel M. Stettler of Allentown, Walter F. Stettler, Jr. of Ft. Mojave, AZ; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services: A memorial service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 22nd in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: St. John's Lutheran Church 1028 Church Street Fogelsville, 18051 or the American Heart Association 968 Postal Rd #110, Allentown, 18109.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved