Gloria A. Smith, 78, of Center Valley, retired to Heaven on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 to rejoin her family and friends that passed before her. She was the wife of Gene R. Smith, whom she shared 61 years of marriage on December 6th. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina (Sofie) Palmieri. Gloria was of the Catholic faith. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Survivors: Husband; Sons, Michael J. Smith and his wife Pamela, and David G. Smith and his wife Mary Gail; Daughter, Lisa M. Bolton and her husband Thomas; Sister, Margaret Eck; Brother, Salvatore Palmieri; 7 Grandchildren; and 8 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Great-Grandson, Jason Wittmaack; Brother, Albert Palmieri; and Sisters, Martha Engler and Dolores Diehl.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 501 N. 17th Street, Suite 212, Allentown, PA 18104 or the , Lehigh Valley Division, Suite 110, 968 Postal Road, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020