Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Gloria Alvarez Obituary
Gloria Alvarez, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Emilio and Luz Anton Ramos. Gloria was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1952 and the Allentown Business School. She worked as a Manager for the Bethlehem Housing Authority and was also a Bilingual Interpreter for Northampton County Court House. Gloria was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed sewing and traveling. Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Yolanda Huertas Oldt (Rick); sons Joseph Alvarez and Roy Alvarez and her loving grandchildren Zachary, Nathaniel and Dylan Alvarez and loving dog Bella. She was preceded in death by her siblings Mary Malavez, Esther Rodriguez, Consuelo Ramos, and Lucy Lazaro.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon on Monday January 27, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 25, 2020
