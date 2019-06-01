Gloria Brooks Degling, 90, formerly of Easton, Macungie and Keene Valley, NY, passed away on May 14, 2019 in Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth, Pennsylvania. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert S. Degling who passed away in June, 2004. They were married for 53 years.Gloria was born February 2, 1929 in Keene Valley, New York. She was the daughter of the late Archie S. and Helen (Andrews) Brooks. She received her Bachelor's degree in 1951 from Cornell University. Gloria volunteered in Easton's Head Start program for many years before becoming a substitute teacher for the Easton school system. She was one of the founders of United Cerebral Palsy of Lehigh Valley from 1969-1986 and served as a social worker. She attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Easton. In her early retirement, she and her husband lived in Keene Valley where she volunteered at the Keene Valley library. Gloria and Albert were active members of the Church of the Good Shepard in Elizabethtown, New York. They enjoyed the outdoors - often snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and hiking. They spent time repairing the family cabins which dated back to the late 1800's. Gloria is survived by her sons, Andrew, husband of Phyllis Winters of Sparks, Nevada; Thomas, husband of Nancy Degling of Emmaus; Lawrence, husband of Loretta Degling of Robbinsdale, Minnesota; and two grandchildren, Heather and Tyler.A service will be held at the convenience of the family. Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, Nazareth are entrusted with the arrangements. Donations may be made in her memory to her favorite passion - literacy development - Keene Valley Library 1796 NYS Route 73, Keene Valley, New York, 12943. Published in Morning Call on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary