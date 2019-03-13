Home

Gloria B. Gallagher Obituary
Gloria B. Gallagher, 92, formerly of Easton, passed away on March 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Stanley S. Gallagher.She was born in Bethlehem on August 26, 1926 daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Farannte) Bucchin. Gloria was the owner of Bucchin's Market for many years retiring in 2010.SURVIVORS: Niece and two nephews. Predeceased by sister Dora May Bucchin.SERVICE: Graveside Service, Thursday, March 14th, 1PM at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St. Bethlehem 18017. Arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.CONTRIBUTIONS: To the Cathedral Church of the Nativity
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019
