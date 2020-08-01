Gloria C. Hoffman, 93 of Northampton, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Born December 9, 1926 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Lottie (Deemer) Cole and wife of the late John W. Hoffman.
She was a bank teller for CNB, Northeastern Bank for many years before retiring in 1984 and was a 1944 graduate of Northampton High School. Gloria was also a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kreidersville.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy A. Hoffman and her son, Timothy J. Hoffman. She was predeceased by her sister, Audrey Gerencser.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church or Animal in Distress both in care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.
