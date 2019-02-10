Gloria D. Boardman, 94, formerly of Allentown, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late George O. "Bud" Boardman II. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Peter R. and Lucetta (Gerhart) Esposito. Gloria was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Allentown where she was formerly active in Bible School and former Treasurer of the Friendship Circle. She served as past President of the Allentown Fire Fighters Ladies Auxiliary and was a Den Leader in scouts at the local and district levels. Gloria was the first woman in the Minsi Trail Council to receive the Alligator Award. Survivors: Daughters, Carol Jean Lehr and her husband David of Alburtis, Patricia A. Kleman and her husband Peter of Allentown; son, John Boardman and his wife Karen of Orefield; brother, Donald Berger and his wife Linda of Bethlehem; 7 grandchildren, Shannon, Dana, Jolene, Frank, Kristen, Chad, and Ryan; 4 great grandchildren, Kathryn, Zachary, Lucas, and Oliver. She was predeceased by a son George O. Boardman III. Services: 11am Saturday, February 16, 2019, at K.V. Knopp Funeral Home 46 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown. A viewing for family and friends will be held 10-11am Saturday in the funeral home. Interment to follow service at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Dr. P.O. Box 1950 Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary