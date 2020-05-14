Gloria D. Conover
Gloria D. Conover, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. She was the loving wife of the late Donald Conover who passed away December 20, 2018. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Elizabeth (Major) Dickert. Gloria was a member of College Hill Moravian Church, Bethlehem,

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her children Donald Conover, Jr. and his wife Betty Anne Jansen of Norwich, NY, Deborah Beitler and her husband Brian of Bethlehem, Dawn Fenner and her husband LeRoy of Bethlehem, Douglas Conover and his wife Katie Klingensmith of San Francisco, CA; sisters Betty Jane Pasqualucci and Faye Spires; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchild. Gloria was preceded in death by her sisters Ruth Ann Widrig and Jacqueline Ferencin.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date due to the current public health concerns. Gloria's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to College Hill Moravian Church, 72 W. Laurel St., Bethlehem, 18018.

Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Bethlehem, PA 18018
May 13, 2020
