Gloria H. Johnson, 90, of Upper Macungie Township, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Theodore R. Johnson. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Adam A. and Bertha (Meyers) Heydt. She was a print press operator at Day Timer before retiring.
Survivors: nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gloria's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.