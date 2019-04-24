Gloria J. Tarole, 93, formerly of Bethlehem and most recently of Beebe, Arkansas, died on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in Allentown, PA on October 7, 1925; daughter of the late Ruth E. Derr and the late Stephen Stanick. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony F. Tarole, Jr. in 1988.Gloria not only dedicated her life to her family, she also worked on the line at Durkee Foods. She was a former member of Lehigh Valley Church of Christ. Gloria will be remembered for her outgoing personality, her love of yard work and flowers, as well as her fierce independence. Gloria was very active, enjoyed taking cruises with friends and in her early years was a wonderful roller skater. She will be dearly missed by her family; including son, Anthony D. Tarole, III and his wife, Tricky with whom she resided; son, Mark Tarole of Bethlehem; sister, Dorothy Dankel of Bethlehem; as well as her 11 grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Gloria was recently preceded in death by her daughter Darlene Urbanavage in February of this year. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A 12 noon graveside service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to meet at the entrance to the cemetery at 11:50 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Church of Christ, 3400 Broadhead Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary