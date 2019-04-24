Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Tarole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Tarole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria J. Tarole Obituary
Gloria J. Tarole, 93, formerly of Bethlehem and most recently of Beebe, Arkansas, died on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in Allentown, PA on October 7, 1925; daughter of the late Ruth E. Derr and the late Stephen Stanick. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony F. Tarole, Jr. in 1988.Gloria not only dedicated her life to her family, she also worked on the line at Durkee Foods. She was a former member of Lehigh Valley Church of Christ. Gloria will be remembered for her outgoing personality, her love of yard work and flowers, as well as her fierce independence. Gloria was very active, enjoyed taking cruises with friends and in her early years was a wonderful roller skater. She will be dearly missed by her family; including son, Anthony D. Tarole, III and his wife, Tricky with whom she resided; son, Mark Tarole of Bethlehem; sister, Dorothy Dankel of Bethlehem; as well as her 11 grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Gloria was recently preceded in death by her daughter Darlene Urbanavage in February of this year. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A 12 noon graveside service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to meet at the entrance to the cemetery at 11:50 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Church of Christ, 3400 Broadhead Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now