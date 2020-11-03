1/1
Gloria J. Waas
Gloria J. Waas, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of James R. Waas. They celebrated their 61st anniversary last month. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Agnes (Karabin) Tulio. A graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and NCC School of Nursing, she was employed as a nurse at Gracedale for 25 years. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem. An avid Phillies and Penn State football fan, she loved to bake. She was a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital.

Surviving with her husband, James, are a son, Gene (Mary Ellen) of Hellertown; a daughter, Natalie (David) Matyas of Doylestown; sisters, Loretta Konrad and Dorothy Albert, both of Bethlehem; brothers, Leonard Tulio of Harrisonburg, VA and Daniel Tulio of Bethlehem; granddaughters, Janine, Rachel and Lindsay; and great-grandchildren, Gia and Dean. She was predeceased by a son James, Jr., grandson Eric and twin sister Mary.

Due to the pandemic restrictions services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2020.
