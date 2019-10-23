Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Gloria Killo, 94, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 20, 2019. Gloria was the wife of the late Lawrence F. Killo, and they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary before his passing in 2005. Born in Allentown, Gloria was a daughter of the late Martin and Irene (White) Fatzinger. Gloria and her husband were former members of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. Gloria worked as a manufacturer for Allentown Manufacturing and Nannette over the years. Surviving Gloria is her son Larry and his wife Katheryn of Allentown. Additionally Gloria is survived by her granddaughter Kara and her brother Glenn Fatzinger. She was preceded in death by her siblings Martin Fatzinger, Elaine Albert and Betty Sigler. Services are private at the wishes of the family. Services have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019
