Gloria L. Nagy, 92, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday December 29, 2019 while in the care of Holy Family Manor, surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Merritt and Verna (Derr) Sorge. She worked for 4 years at the former Laros Textiles and 16 years at the 2 Guys Retail Store in the Jewelry Department, retiring in 1982. Her husband Frank passed away June 18, 1996 after 49 years of loving marriage.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Linda Henn of Macungie, Jeanne Powell and her husband Harry of Bethlehem Twp and Nancy Redline and her husband William of Bethlehem Twp; 8 grandchildren; 2 step grandsons; 7 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northampton County SPCA, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019