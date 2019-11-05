|
Gloria L. Wright, 82, of Allentown, passed away in her home on November 3, 2019. Born in Pembroke, Bermuda, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Geraldine (Virgil) Dill. Gloria worked for Western Electric, AT&T, Lucent and Agere for 35 years until retirement. She enjoyed her time at the senior center where she would dance.
Survivors: Son, Richard H. McClish; 7 Grandchildren and a Great-Granddaughter.
Services: 11:30 AM Friday, November 8th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held 10:30-11:30 AM Friday at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum, Allentown. www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019