Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Gloria L. Wright Obituary
Gloria L. Wright, 82, of Allentown, passed away in her home on November 3, 2019. Born in Pembroke, Bermuda, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Geraldine (Virgil) Dill. Gloria worked for Western Electric, AT&T, Lucent and Agere for 35 years until retirement. She enjoyed her time at the senior center where she would dance.

Survivors: Son, Richard H. McClish; 7 Grandchildren and a Great-Granddaughter.

Services: 11:30 AM Friday, November 8th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held 10:30-11:30 AM Friday at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum, Allentown. www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019
