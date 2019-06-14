Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's and St. John's Episcopal Church
21 Race St
Jim Thorpe, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Jim Thorpe, PA
View Map
Gloria Lane Obituary
Gloria Lane, 92, passed away on June 11th, following a long illness. Gloria is survived by three sons: Dr. Michael Nester and his wife, Linell, of Wakefield, MA; Joseph Nester, and his wife, Judy, of Bethlehem, PA, and Dennis Nester with his wife, Diane, of Milton, PA. She was preceded in death by both husbands, and a close friend, Marion 'Slugger' Cotcamp, of Whitney Pt., NY. She was also preceded in death by her son, Barry, of Danbury, CT. Gloria is survived by her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Nester of Danbury,CT, and by her sister, Jill Malloy, of Bedford, England. There are six grandchildren: Erin Dixon, Sean Nester, Moira Nester, John Nester, James Nester, and Hayden Nester. There are also three step-grandchildren: Kim Myers, Robin Sawarynski, and Michael Dunstan. There is one great-grandchild, Lydia Dixon. The funeral service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Jim Thorpe, June 15 at 11am. There will be a calling period from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe and then a procession to the church. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe, following the service.
Published in Morning Call on June 14, 2019
