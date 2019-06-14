Gloria Lane, 92, passed away on June 11th, following a long illness. Gloria is survived by three sons: Dr. Michael Nester and his wife, Linell, of Wakefield, MA; Joseph Nester, and his wife, Judy, of Bethlehem, PA, and Dennis Nester with his wife, Diane, of Milton, PA. She was preceded in death by both husbands, and a close friend, Marion 'Slugger' Cotcamp, of Whitney Pt., NY. She was also preceded in death by her son, Barry, of Danbury, CT. Gloria is survived by her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Nester of Danbury,CT, and by her sister, Jill Malloy, of Bedford, England. There are six grandchildren: Erin Dixon, Sean Nester, Moira Nester, John Nester, James Nester, and Hayden Nester. There are also three step-grandchildren: Kim Myers, Robin Sawarynski, and Michael Dunstan. There is one great-grandchild, Lydia Dixon. The funeral service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Jim Thorpe, June 15 at 11am. There will be a calling period from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe and then a procession to the church. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe, following the service. Published in Morning Call on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary