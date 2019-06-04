Home

Gloria Lorraine Dugan, 90, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospice – Allentown. She and her husband, Charles M. Dugan, Jr., celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 1. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Constantine S. and Angela (Fiedler) Ottens. Gloria was a graduate of Allentown High School, where she was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Sorority. She also graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing and worked as a nurse for Dr. Henry Kozloff. Later, Gloria worked with her husband as the office manager at Dugan's Furniture. She was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown. Gloria was active at the Senior Center (L.V. Active Life), enjoyed going to casinos and taking bus trips, loved the Jersey Shore, attended many local theatrical productions with her husband and was a crossword puzzle enthusiast. Survivors: her loving husband, Charles; daughters, Patricia M. Dugan-Henriksen and her husband Jon of Lancaster, NH and Lisa Dugan and her significant other Ned Sanyour of Moorestown, NJ; 2 grandchildren, Gopi and Keshi; many nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by brothers Edwin and Robert Ottens and a sister Helen McKeone. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 in St. Paul's R.C. Church, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:30-10:30 AM in the church. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 or to Meals on Wheels of Lehigh County, 4234 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on June 4, 2019
