Gloria M. Ackerman 88, of Whitehall peacefully passed away on Monday March 18, 2019. Gloria was the wife of Robert F. Ackerman who passed in 2018. Born in Laury's Station, She was the daughter of the late Norman and Alice (Benninger) Kresge. Gloria was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Allentown. When she wasn't helping others, Gloria enjoyed baking, crossword puzzles and watching the game show network. Surviving is her son: Robert N. and his fiance Debbie Hartman of Northampton. Grandchildren; David S., Brent K., and Michelle Davis. Great-grandchildren; Brooke Ackerman and Morgan Davis. Gloria was predeceased by her siblings; Kenard Kresge and Lois Thompson. A memorial service will be Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00AM in O'Donnell Funeral Home. 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109 Calling hours are 10:00-11:00AM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019