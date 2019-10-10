|
Gloria M. Bower, 92, formerly of Allentown, entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Bowers Hospice, Beckley, WV. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Wm. Bower. Gloria was born in Allentown, the daughter of the late John N. and Lillian (Miller) Stamm. She was a Library Assistant for Lehigh University for many years before retiring in 1993. Gloria was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Allentown, where she taught Sunday School and was a part of the Young Ladies Bible Class. Gloria was a member of the Chatter Box Club, Card Club, and the Travelettes. She volunteered at the Allentown Ecumenical Food Bank and the Soup Kitchen. Gloria enjoyed dancing, roller-skating, traveling, baking, and spending time with her family. She was also an avid collector of commemorative spoons from her travels. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and most recently a great-great-grandmother.
Survivors: Daughters, Stephanie D. and her husband Daniel F. Heffelfinger, Sr. of Allentown and Michele D. and her husband Thomas M. Saladyga of Edmond, WV; brother, James W. Stamm; grandchildren, Daniel, Jr., Tricia and her husband Jeremy, Nicole and her husband Rod, and Thomas II and his wife Anne; great-grandchildren, Danny, Joshua, Nancy, Tyler, Audie, and Leif; great-reatgrandchild, Cadmus. She was pre-deceased by her siblings Francis Bear and Andrew Stamm.
Services: 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the Emmanuel United Church of Christ 1547 West Chew St. Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the church. Interment will be in the St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Emmanuel U.C.C. 1547 W. Chew St. Allentown, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2019