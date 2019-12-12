|
Gloria M. Levan, 85, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Levan, who died in 2003.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Boms) Kogelman. Gloria was a graduate of William Allen High School and Allentown Business School. She worked as a secretary for Attorney Hank Perkin for many years. Gloria was a member of VFW Post 2124 and the Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and loved flowers.
Survivors: Daughters, Cecilia D. McDonell and her husband Gerald of Allentown and Colleen M. Schuon and her husband Donald of Kingston, NY; sons, Robert A. and Michael D. of Salisbury Township and Randy A. of Emmaus; 3 grandchildren, Christopher, Meghan and Erin; 4 great-grandchildren, Colin, Ben, Dylan and Logan. Gloria was preceded in death by her son Steven Levan and brother Ronald Kogelman.
Services: A viewing will be held from 6-8 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A second viewing will be held from 10-11 AM on Monday morning in Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury, 1707 Church Road, Allentown, PA 18103, with the funeral service to follow in the church at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 12, 2019