Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
Gloria Pearl Grim Obituary
Gloria Pearl Grim, of Allentown, passed away on September 21, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Allentown to the late James and Pearl (Roth) Christman and had been married to her late husband Kermit M. Grim for 47 years at his passing on March 28, 1995. She was also predeceased by her son Michael K. Grim. Gloria was a WWII verteran serving with the U.S. Navy as a Pharmacist's Mate 3rd Class. She had also worked for the Fullerton Textile Co, Perfit Knit Togs and her last employment was for Matte Dress Corporation in Allentown. She was an auxiliary member of Mother's of Marines and the Allentown Fire Fighters Women's Auxiliary. Survivors: Son James W. and his wife Dana Grim, Daughter in Law Joann Grim, Grandchildren: Michael Grim and Janel Grim, and 3 Great Grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Wednesday September 25 from 10:00AM until a service at 11:00AM both will be at Weber Funeral Home, 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019
