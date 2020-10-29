Gloria Peppe, 89 of Northampton, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her home. Born October 10, 1931 in Manhattan, she was the daughter of the late Emil Santiago and the late Amada Kaim. She was the wife of the late Edward A. Peppe, Sr.
She worked as a dental receptionist in Brooklyn for six years before retiring in 1990 and was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Coplay.
She is survived by daughters, Joanne F. wife of Michael Rizzo of Northampton, and Andrealee Camelliti and companion John Peterson of Manalapan, NJ, son, Edward A. Peppe, Jr. and his wife Margaret of Port Monmouth, NJ, grandchildren, Michael, Craig, Alyssa, Edward, and Matthew, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, George Kaim.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM and on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, all at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton PA 18067 followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4 S. 5th Street, Coplay.
Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Coplay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Lung Association
, both in care of the funeral home.
