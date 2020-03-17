|
Gloria S. Gekas, 81 of Macungie passed away surrounded by her family on March 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. She was the wife of George G. Gekas, they were married 60 years on October 25th. Gloria was born in Allentown, PA on October 22, 1938 daughter of the late Theodore and Vera (Charles) Stratos. Gloria was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem and active with the Ladies Philoptochos of the Cathedral. Gloria and George raised their family in Greenwich, CT and was an active member of Archangels Greek Orthodox Church in Stamford, CT and a member of Ladies Philoptochos in Stamford. Gloria was a member of Innis Arden Golf Club in Old Greenwich, CT. She enjoyed playing the piano and was a gifted painter using oil and acrylic paints as a medium.
Survivors: Sons Ted Gekas, husband of Katherine and Dean Gekas husband of Sarah Biller all of Dublin, NH, daughter Catherine Carey wife of Bryan of New York City, NY; four grandsons Alex, Gabriel, Paul and Bryan.
SERVICE: DUE TO THE CURRENT NATIONAL HEALTH CRISIS THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE, HOWEVER THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE LIVESTREAMED FROM THE CATHEDRAL, USING THE FOLLOWING www.stnicholas.org/gekas, IT WILL BEGIN AT 11:45AM, 15 MINUTES PRIOR TO THE FUNERAL SERVICE. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers Ladies Philoptotochos of St. Nicholas, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or Ladies Philoptochos of the Archangels Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2020