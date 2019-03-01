Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Gloria Smith, 86, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Beverley E. Smith. Gloria was born in Jersey City, NJ, a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice Cholhagian. Gloria was known for her out-going personality and was an avid bingo player.Survivors: Daughters, Gloria A. Smith of Temple, PA, Marie C. Smith of Allentown; son, Barry W. and his wife Kathleen Smith of Rumson, NJ; seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Beverley E. "Bobby" Smith and her brothers John and Thomas Cholhagian.Services: Gravesite services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday March 9th in the Restland Memorial Park 77 Deforest Avenue East Hanover, NJ. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: Dementia Society of America.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019
