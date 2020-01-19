|
Gloria V. Roth 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 16, 2020. She was the widow of the late W.F. (Mickey) Roth of Catasauqua. Gloria was born Gloria Virginia Bittenbender on Maxwell Street in East Allentown on February 23, 1924. Her parents were Myron R. and Mary E. (Fravel) Bittenbender. Gloria grew up a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She attended Ritter School and Harrison Morton Junior High and was graduated from Allentown High School in 1941. After high school Gloria worked for Hess Brothers Department Store, Bell Telephone and Bushman Bag Service in Allentown. She was an avid figure skater and spent a lot of her spare time at the Al-Beth Ice Rink on Hanover Avenue. She also took flying lessons at ABE Airport and made her first solo flight on February 25, 1945. Throughout her life Gloria also enjoyed painting, knitting and quilting. Gloria was married to W.F. "Mickey" Roth on December 15, 1946. With her husband she raised her two children in North Catasauqua and lived there until her husband's death in 1998. In 2000 she moved to Macungie and lived there with her daughter Joan until Joan's death in 2014. Since 2018 Gloria has lived at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Northampton. Gloria is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Glenn and Barbara Roth, and by her grandsons Michael and Andrew. Gloria's 21st birthday, February 23, 1945, was the same day that U.S. Marines raised our flag on Iwo Jima. She was part of the Greatest Generation, and we are all poorer for their passing. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at 12:00PM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home. 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109. Calling hours will be from 11:00-12:00 in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. 1933 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020